AYK Energy Battery System Powers Svitzer Battery-Methanol Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tug is set to operate at the Port of Gothenburg. Image Credit: AYK Energy

AYK Energy has supplied the battery system for an electric-methanol harbour tug operated by Svitzer.

The Svitzer Balder, built by Uzmar Shipyard, is due for delivery to the Port of Gothenburg, AYK Energy said in an email statement on Tuesday.

It is expected to carry out more than 90% of towing and docking operations on battery power.

AYK supplied an ABS-certified 6MWh battery system and supported the vessel’s trials.

The tug also uses dual-fuel methanol engines for backup and extended range.

The company said the project underlines growing demand for marine batteries, with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology improving cost and safety compared with traditional chemistries.

The vessel will be the fifth tug in Svitzer’s fleet to use AYK battery systems.