The vessel is designed to carry both liquefied ammonia and LPG.

The vessel is designed to carry both liquefied ammonia and LPG. Image Credit: HD Hyundai Samho

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho has delivered its first very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) to Maersk Tankers.

The 93,000 m3 vessel, Jane Maersk, is the first of five ordered in November 2023 and is designed to carry both liquefied ammonia and LPG, HD Hyundai Samho said in a press release on Tuesday.

It is equipped with specialised safety systems, including a high-level alarm to reduce the risk of misloading ammonia.

HD Hyundai Samho said the delivery strengthens its position in the growing ammonia carrier market.

The company has secured orders for nine VLACs this year, taking its order backlog to 22 vessels worth about $2.55 billion.