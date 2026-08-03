The vessel has been chartered at a rate of $80,000/day.

The vessel has been chartered at a rate of $80,000/day. Image Credit: Atlas Maritime

Greek-shipping firm Atlas Maritime has taken delivery of its new LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier from CIMC Raffles in China.

The vessel, Clean Star, has also secured a two-year time charter at $80,000/day, the firm said in a LinkedIn post yesterday.

“Adding to the excitement, we are proud to announce that CLEAN STAR has secured a two-year time charter at $80,000/day—setting a new market benchmark and breaking company records,” the firm said in the post.

LNG is seen as a more mature alternative marine fuel and is more widely available compared to other fuels such as methanol.

While it emits less CO2 than conventional fuels, methane slip - involving a potent greenhouse gas - undermines part of the fuel's green credentials.

Some shipowners are looking towards cleaner bio-LNG as an alternative, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and delivers higher net GHG savings.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet currently stands at 929 ships, according to classification society DNV data. Container ships make up the largest segment with 246 ships, followed by car carriers with 149.