Marine Fuels Alliance Adds TidalIQ FuelEU Compliance Calculator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tool helps ship operators assess FuelEU Maritime compliance, penalties and pooling opportunities. Image Credit: TidalIQ

Independent bunker suppliers’ network Marine Fuels Alliance has partnered with carbon management software firm TidalIQ to provide a FuelEU Maritime emissions calculator on its website.

The tool will help ship operators assess their compliance position and potential financial exposure, Marine Fuels Alliance said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The tool estimates whether individual vessels or fleets are in compliance surplus or deficit, calculates potential penalties, identifies pooling requirements and indicates the potential value of surplus compliance.

Users can also access the TidalIQ platform to manage fleet compliance, identify pooling opportunities, generate standardised documentation and maintain an audit trail for verification and internal records.

The alliance said the platform enables operators with compliance deficits to find more cost-effective routes to compliance, while helping those with surplus compliance monetise better-performing vessels under the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The emissions calculator can be accessed from here.