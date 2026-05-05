The 6,758 kWh battery will form part of a hybrid diesel-electric setup.

The 6,758 kWh battery will form part of a hybrid diesel-electric setup. Image Credit: AYK

Marine battery maker AYK Energy will supply its battery system for the world’s first diesel-electric self-unloading bulk carrier.

The deal, agreed with Wartsila, covers the 11,000 DWT MV Yampu, under construction for CSL Australia in China, AYK Energy said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The 6,758 kWh battery will be integrated into a hybrid diesel-electric system, with about half of the vessel’s energy demand expected to come from a combination of shore power and onboard storage.

The design leaves scope for fully electric operations in the future.

AYK said the project underlines increasing momentum for battery use in bulk shipping.

The vessel will be deployed in South Australia’s limestone trade, replacing an older ship while boosting carrying capacity.