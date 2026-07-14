HHI Completes Sea Trial of Korea's First Ammonia Dual-Fuel Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ammonia Dual-Fuel Vessel. Image Credit:HHI

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries completes sea trial of Korea 's first ammonia dual-fuel vessel

completes sea trial of 's first ammonia dual-fuel vessel Work falls under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries ' Green Shipping Corridor Construction Support Project

' KR to use operational data in developing domestic ammonia vessel guidelines

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries says it has completed a sea trial of Korea's first ammonia dual-fuel propulsion vessel, working with classification society Korean Register (KR) to establish a domestic operating environment for ammonia-fuelled ships.

The collaboration falls under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' Green Shipping Corridor Construction Support Project.

The trial generated operational data on the vessel's fuel supply system and engine.

KR says that data will provide a technical foundation for its development of domestic guidelines for environmentally friendly vessel operations, and will support wider maritime decarbonisation efforts.

"Drawing on our group's R&D capabilities and on-site technical expertise, we have made meaningful progress in advancing the application of ammonia as a marine fuel," a spokesperson for HD Hyundai said in an emailed press release.

"We expect this to help enhance a sustainable maritime ecosystem while strengthening the competitiveness of Korea's shipbuilding industry."

"The close collaboration between KR and HD Hyundai has enabled us to build the technical foundation for introducing ammonia-fuelled vessels in Korea," said Kim Daeheon, executive vice president of KR's R&D division.

"We will continue to drive national projects forward together with HD Hyundai and establish technical standards befitting the era of Green Shipping Corridors."