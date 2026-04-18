Iranian Gunboats Open Fire on Tanker in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker came under attack about 20 nautical miles north-east of Oman at 9:20 AM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

Iranian forces have attacked a tanker attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The tanker came under attack about 20 nautical miles north-east of Oman at 9:20 AM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a tanker reports being approached by two IRGC gunboats, no VHF challenge, that then fired upon the tanker," the agency said.

"Tanker and crew are reported safe."

US President Donald Trump and Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was now open, prompting a sharp drop in crude futures. As of Saturday morning the status of the waterway is less clear, with some attempting to transit but others turning back, and this new alleged attack will prompt most to consider the strait firmly closed for now.