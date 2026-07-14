Lloyd's List Intelligence Launches Vessel Due Diligence Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new screening module is designed to help marine underwriters. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's List Intelligence has launched Vessel Due Diligence, a new operational screening tool for marine underwriters and vessel vetters.

The product is available as an add-on module to the company's Seasearcher platform, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

It is designed to simplify vessel risk assessments by bringing key operational data into a single interface.

The tool combines information on incidents, inspections, deficiencies, dry dock status, machinery condition, port calls, class and P&I details, helping users avoid manual checks across multiple data sources.

The platform also supports multi-vessel screening, historical port call analysis and audit-ready reporting to improve the speed and consistency of underwriting and vetting decisions.

"Vessel Due Diligence marks a real shift for our underwriting and vetting customers—from fragmented data to genuine decision-making support," Nicola Marlin, chief product officer at Lloyd's List Intelligence, said.

To know more about Vessel Due Diligence, click here.