UKMTO Reports Tanker Hit by Drone Continuing Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident was reported by military authorities at 13:05 UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a drone attack off the coast of Oman, but remained underway after sustaining only minor structural damage, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported by military authorities at 13:05 UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post yesterday.

The tanker suffered minor structural damage, while no casualties or environmental impact were reported.

“The vessel is continuing to its next port of call,” UKMTO said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later identified the three vessels it said were attacked by Iran while transiting the Strait of Hormuz this week.

“Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity,” it said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The US military has since carried out strikes against Iran following the attacks, which have pushed oil prices up.