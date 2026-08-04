New AI system acts on repetitive voyage tasks rather than just surfacing recommendations; wider coverage across vessel and fuel workflows to follow.

ZeroNorth launches Propel , a new AI partner for maritime operations

launches , a new AI partner for maritime operations Cargill , Ultrabulk , and CMB.TECH join as founding partners

, , and join as founding partners Voyage optimisation agent goes live after three months of internal testing

months of internal testing Wider commercial availability planned for later in 2026; vessel and fuel agents to follow

ZeroNorth today announced the launch of Propel by ZeroNorth, a new AI partner for maritime operations, with Cargill, Ultrabulk, and CMB.TECH as founding partners.

The system uses AI agents that act on repetitive tasks rather than just surface recommendations, a shift the company says is now possible as the underlying technology matures.

The first agent to go live covers voyage optimisation, generating voyage plans, managing communications with the master, incorporating feedback, and updating plans as conditions change.

ZeroNorth says the agent has been in use by its Professional Services team for three months and is now being made available to the three founding partners ahead of a wider commercial release planned for later in 2026.

The potential for AI that can take action – not just surface insights – is significant — Oskar Fabricius, CFO, Ultrabulk,

New agents covering vessel and fuel workflows are in development, with the company planning to expand the platform over time.

ZeroNorth says it now serves more than 200 customers, with more than 50 million tonnes of bunkers traded annually on its platform, and achieved positive EBITDA in 2025.

Søren Andersen, CEO of ZeroNorth, said in a statement: "Our ambition with Propel is to help change the way shipping works by changing what technology can do inside maritime operations.

"There is immense potential to move towards operations that are more connected, continuous and precise, where technology takes on more of the coordination work and people can focus their judgement where it creates the greatest value."

All three launch partners have been ZeroNorth customers since the company was founded in 2020.

James Lewis, Vice President Global Operations at Cargill Ocean Transportation, said: "We're proud to continue working with our long-standing partners at ZeroNorth to explore technologies that can modernise shipping, improve operational efficiency and help move the industry forward."

Oskar Fabricius, CFO at Ultrabulk, said: "At Ultrabulk, we have seen that technology delivers when it is grounded in real operations.

"The potential for AI that can take action – not just surface insights – is significant, and as a partner since ZeroNorth's earliest days, we are glad to be at the front of shaping what that looks like in practice."