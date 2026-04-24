This week's working group saw countries that had abstained or supported NZF adoption delays re-engaging in NZF talks.

The IMO is hosting the 84th meeting of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in London next week. Image Credit: IMO

Countries that previously backed delaying the adoption of the Net-Zero Framework (NZF) re-engaged in discussions at the IMO's intersessional working group meeting (ISWG-GHG-21) in London this week, ahead of MEPC 84.

A total of 62 countries participated across Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and the Pacific, with most engaging constructively on the framework’s design, according to information seen by Ship & Bunker on Friday.

Of these, 39 countries focused specifically on mechanisms to collect and distribute revenues from the proposed carbon pricing system, estimated to generate $10-12 billion annually.

Notably, several countries that had previously abstained or supported delaying adoption of the NZF were involved in this week’s discussions, suggesting a degree of convergence on implementation details.

This follows last year’s vote, when a motion to delay adoption, put forward by Singapore and called by Saudi Arabia, was backed by 57 delegations, with 49 opposing and 21 abstaining, and the NZF was not adopted in October 2025.

Divisions Persist Over Carbon Pricing

However, opposition to carbon pricing persists.

Japan has proposed removing the pricing mechanism, while a group of oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia and Argentina, are seeking to weaken both the pricing element and limits on fuel carbon intensity.

In a submission to the IMO last month, a group of countries, including Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Somalia and the UAE, stated the current NZF draft does not reflect the core concerns of many member states and therefore lacks the consensus needed for effective implementation.

Previously hesitant countries re-engage in NZF talks

The US has rejected the framework outright.

Alongside pricing debates, countries also discussed safeguards to limit the uptake of unsustainable biofuels, with concerns centred on environmental and food security risks.

Attention now shifts to the 84th meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), taking place in London next week, where the working group’s outcomes will feed into the next stage of negotiations.

The session could see members decide whether to retain the NZF’s core architecture, including carbon pricing and its associated revenues, seen by many developing nations as essential to enabling a just transition.