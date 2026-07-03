ClassNK Launches First Ship Construction Carbon Footprint Notation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new notation enables third-party verification of GHG emissions generated during vessel construction. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's classification society ClassNK has introduced what it says is the world's first notation to verify the carbon footprint generated during ship construction.

The new a-EA (CFP) notation has been added to the latest edition of its environmental guidelines, ClassNK said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

It confirms that GHG emissions from ship construction have been calculated and independently verified by the classification society.

The notation comes as shipping companies face growing pressure to measure and disclose scope 3 emissions across their supply chains.

Emissions from shipbuilding fall under scope 3 category 2 (capital goods) but are often estimated using generic emission factors instead of actual construction data.

ClassNK said the notation allows shipyards to demonstrate verified efforts to cut emissions through the use of low-carbon materials and more efficient construction processes.

Shipowners and operators can also use the verified carbon footprint data to improve the accuracy of their scope 3 emissions reporting, rather than relying on default emission values.