The US warns shipping over sanctions exposure linked to reported Iranian "toll" demands for safe transit.

The US warns shipping over sanctions exposure linked to reported Iranian “toll” demands. File Image / Pixabay

The US has warned that vessels paying Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz risk breaching sanctions.

OFAC is aware of Iranian demands for toll payments tied to transit through the waterway, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notification on Friday.

These may be made via cash, digital assets, barter, or in-kind transfers such as charitable donations linked to Iranian entities.

OFAC said US persons are generally prohibited from engaging with the Iranian government, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Non-US firms also face risk.

The agency warned that foreign companies facilitating such payments could be hit with secondary sanctions, including restrictions on access to the US financial system.

Shipping stakeholders were urged to carry out enhanced due diligence on vessels transiting the region to avoid exposure.