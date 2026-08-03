The deal sets out plans for further fuel testing in the second half of 2026.

The deal sets out plans for further fuel testing in the second half of 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise and Australian firm Licella have amended their joint development agreement on marine fuels.

The amendment sets out a more specific development plan and an updated testing schedule, Quadrise said in an announcement on Thursday.

The companies have been working together since March 2025 on the use of Licella's bio-oil as a potential feedstock for Quadrise's marine fuel bioMSAR and bioMSAR Zero fuels.

Licella produces the bio-oil using hydrothermal liquefaction, which converts biomass residues and biowaste, including wood and agricultural waste, into bio-oil that can be blended or refined into lower-carbon fuels.

The two firms have already carried out laboratory testing in Australia and the UK.

Final laboratory tests on refined Licella bio-oils are planned for the second half of 2026. If successful, the companies plan to move to initial marine diesel engine tests.

Larger third-party engine testing would follow before the fuel moves to trials on commercial vessels.

Quadrise said using Licella's bio-oil could help support the wider use of bioMSAR in shipping and reduce price pressure from other biofuel feedstocks.

"The combination of Quadrise emulsion technology and the abundant feedstocks offered by Licella's HTL technology offers an increasingly promising pathway to scalability of bioMSAR™ for the maritime industry, and a potential way of mitigating the price pressures with other bio-feedstocks," Peter Borup, CEO of Quadrise, said.