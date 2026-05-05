The vessel is suitable for future conversion to methanol propulsion.

The vessel is suitable for future conversion to methanol propulsion. Image Credit: Fratelli

Global marine fuels supplier Fratelli Cosulich has launched its second bunker tanker suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The IMO type 2 ship, Lucia Cosulich, was launched at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China, just two months after the first unit in the series, the firm said in a press release on Monday.

The vessel now enters its final construction phase ahead of delivery.

As the second of four sister vessels, it is designed with methanol capability from the outset.

Features include phenolic epoxy cargo tank coatings and systems prepared for future fuel integration.

“As the second of four sister methanol-ready IMO ll vessels, Lucia Cosulich is part of a broader strategy to build a fleet capable of supporting both current and emerging fuel requirements,” the company said.