Wartsila says it continues to expand its presence in the LNG bunkering vessel segment.

The order was booked in Q1 and Q2. Image Credit: Wartsila

Finnish technology firm Wartsila has secured contracts to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for four LNG bunkering vessels.

The vessels, ordered by GSX Energy, are being built at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, it said in an email statement on Monday.

Two were booked in Q1, with two more added in Q2.

Wartsila Gas Solutions will provide full system engineering alongside equipment deliveries, with the first shipments set for December 2026.

The deal comes as LNG continues to gain traction as a transition fuel, with more than 1,150 LNG dual-fuel vessels expected globally by 2028, which would drive demand for bunkering capacity.

“As we see LNG as an enabler of a greener future for shipping, our cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems deliver efficient support for bunkering vessels serving LNG-fuelled ships,” Barry Yang, Sales Manager China at Wartsila Gas Solutions, said.

Wartsila has previously delivered similar systems to the Nantong yard across multiple gas carrier segments.