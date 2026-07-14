Glander 2025/26 Pre-Tax Profit Edges Up from Previous Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carsten Ladekjær is the CEO of Glander International Bunkering. Image Credit: Glander

Marine fuels supplier Glander International Bunkering has reported pre-tax profits of $23.4 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year ending April 30, up slightly from the previous year’s $22 million.

The company reported a turnover of nearly $2 billion for the FY 2025-2026, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company said the results came during a year marked by geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes and disruptions to global shipping, including Red Sea security risks, US tariffs and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz that led to vessel rerouting and longer voyage times.

“ It has undeniably been a volatile year for global shipping, and it has changed our role in bunker trading CEO Carsten Ladekjær

“The real challenge was managing uncertainty, especially when things are changing by the day, sometimes by the hour, Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of Glander International, said.

“What has stood out is how our teams across the world have responded, how they have stayed close to clients and navigated that disruption in real time.”

The company also highlighted growth in its alternative fuels business following the appointment of Dionysis Diamantopoulos as Head of New Fuels in February 2026.

It said volumes of new fuels, including biofuels, biofuel blends, LNG and bio-LNG, doubled over the past year as customers sought support with emissions compliance and decarbonisation strategies.

“Our clients do not only come to us for fuel supply, they come to us to manage cost, compliance, and risk,” Ladekjær said.