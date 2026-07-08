IMO Chief Calls for Maximum Restraint After New Strait of Hormuz Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez is the Secretary-General of IMO. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has called for maximum restraint after a fresh wave of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks have once again placed innocent seafarers in grave danger, Dominguez said in a press release on Wednesday.

"I regret that once again I am compelled to speak out following attacks on commercial ships and innocent seafarers, due to geopolitical circumstances beyond their control, he said.

“ The situation in the region remains volatile

“I condemn the attacks over the past two days against several ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

At least three ships have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz in the past two days.

He urged flag states, shipowners, operators and relevant authorities to avoid exposing crews to unnecessary danger by sending ships through the strait while security cannot be assured.

“I call on all States concerned to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate the situation without delay, and facilitate the safe departure of the ships still trapped in the Gulf since the crisis began,” Dominguez said.