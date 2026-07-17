Proteus Supply and Trading and Propeller Fuels Announce Commercial Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal the two companies will work together on sales in the Americas. File Image / Pixabay

US-based Proteus Supply and Trading and UK-based Propeller Fuels have announced a new commercial partnership.

Under the deal the two companies will work together on sales in the Americas, including both Proteus's physical operations in Florida and wider trading coverage in the region, the firms said in a joint press release on Thursday.

Proteus focuses on MGO supply in South Florida as well as trading further afield in the Americas, while Propeller Fuels is a physical supplier in the UK as well as trading worldwide.

"We are delighted with this partnership, which is with people we already know and trust over many years," Robert Thompson, CEO of Propeller Fuels, said in the statement.

"It augments our continued growth and development and gives our group a presence in the important Americas market, something which was always in our business growth plan.

"Doing so with a physical proposition, serving many high-level blue-chip clients, is all the better. We intend to provide Proteus the resources to further expand their excellent value-added service into other areas and to support the group with expansion in the wider America’s markets."