Lloyd's List Intelligence Launches New Unit to Monitor Global Shipping Risks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Lloyd's List Intelligence

Lloyd's List Intelligence has launched a new Maritime Intelligence Unit (MIU) to help customers monitor risks affecting global shipping.

The new unit combines shipping data with analyst expertise to provide intelligence on sanctions, geopolitical developments, trade flows and other issues affecting maritime markets, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The MIU will support customers across shipping, trade, finance, insurance, compliance and government.

It will focus on sanctions, shadow fleet activity, maritime chokepoints, regulatory developments and changing trade flows, with all intelligence reviewed by analysts before publication.

Alongside the launch, Lloyd's List Intelligence introduced live transit dashboards covering the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

The dashboards track vessel movements, tanker traffic, sanctioned vessels, shadow fleet activity and dark transits through two of the world's most strategically important shipping corridors, giving customers a clearer view of emerging maritime risks.

“Shipping has always been a global system, but it is now operating under a level of scrutiny and uncertainty that demands a different kind of intelligence,” Waqas Samad, CEO of Lloyd’s List Intelligence, said.