European Commission Sets Out Plan to Apply EU-ETS to Smaller Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Commission now plans to apply the EU-ETS to all ships over 400 GT in size. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission has set out a plan to extend the application of the EU's emissions trading system to smaller ships.

The Commission now plans to apply the EU-ETS to all ships over 400 GT in size, it said in a proposed revision of the directive on Friday.

The previous limit was ships over 5,000 GT.

"No later than 31 December 2031 the Commission shall present a report to the European Parliament and to the Council in which it shall examine the feasibility and economic, environmental and social impacts of the inclusion in this Directive of emissions from ships, below 5 000 gross tonnage but not below 400 gross tonnage," the Commission said in the proposal.

The proposed revision to the EU ETS will need to be approved by the European Parliament before it becomes law.