Cargo Ship Fired on by Small Craft Off Somalia: UKMTO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 83 nautical miles south-east of Eyl at 7:20 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A British government agency monitoring maritime security has reported suspicious activity off the coast of Somalia, with a cargo ship being approached by small craft with armed men on board.

The incident happened about 83 nautical miles south-east of Eyl at 7:20 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a cargo ship was approached by two small craft with armed persons on board," the agency said.

"One small craft approached within 600m, warning shots were fired and the suspicious craft returned far.

"The suspicious small craft moved away and made clear of the reporting cargo ship. All crew are safe and accounted for."

Tensions in the region over maritime security are heightened because of the conflict between the US and Israel. But this incident is unlikely to be related to that, with piracy incidents a semi-regular occurrence in Somali waters.