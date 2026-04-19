US Navy Opens Fire on and Detains Vessel Seeking to Evade Hormuz Blockade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The USS Spruance opened fire on the container ship Touska's engine room on Sunday. Image Credit: US Central Command

US forces have opened fire on a vessel seeking to evade their country's blockade on vessels that have visited Iranian ports.

The USS Spruance opened fire on the container ship Touska's engine room on Sunday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran," the organisation said.

"American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

"After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody."