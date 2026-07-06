Spotbarge Adds Tool Tracking Individual Vessels' Bunker Operations History

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new functions are designed to add granular vessel-level intelligence to the platform. Image Credit: Spotbarge

Bunker analytics firm Spotbarge has added new functionality to its platform tracking individual vessels' marine fuel operations history.

The new functions are designed to add granular vessel-level intelligence to the platform, Sebastiaan Kosman, founder of Spotbarge, told Ship & Bunker.

"While our existing dashboards focus on 'what is happening in the market', this new feature focuses on 'how individual vessels behave over time'," Kosman said.

"We now log around 300,000 bunker operations per year, and users can explore a vessel’s complete bunkering history in both a structured table and an interactive map."

The new information for individual vessels on the platform includes the following, Kosman said:

Recurring bunker ports and barges

Changes in trading and operational behaviour

Long-term bunkering strategy shifts

"Instead of only analysing market flows, users can now understand the underlying vessel-level decisions driving those flows," he said.

"The goal is to make bunkering activity interpretable at a glance, rather than buried in raw historical data."