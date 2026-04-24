The company is expanding LNG refuelling infrastructure as it looks to position British Columbia as a leading bunkering hub.

Natural gas supplier FortisBC Energy has completed its 10,000th LNG bunkering operation, indicating growing demand for the fuel in Canada’s West Coast.

The company has invested around $170 million in incentives to support LNG adoption across transport sectors, including marine, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

Since launching LNG bunkering in 2016, FortisBC has expanded operations through partnerships, including work with the Musqueam Indian Band, helping vessel owners shift to LNG.

The milestone follows several firsts at the Port of Vancouver, including Canada’s first ship-to-ship LNG transfer and LNG fuelling of cruise, car carrier and container vessels.

LNG is supplied from FortisBC’s Tilbury facility, with deliveries conducted by Seaspan Energy bunker vessels.

FortisBC said it will continue expanding LNG infrastructure and capabilities as demand grows, positioning British Columbia as a marine bunkering hub while supporting the shift to lower-carbon fuels.

"We've seen cruise, cargo and container ships all embrace LNG since its introduction to the port last year through approved provider Seaspan Energy, helping reduce air pollutant emissions while keeping Canadian cargo moving," Alexa Young, vice president of government affairs at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said.