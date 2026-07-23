Long Beach First US Port to Partner with MARAD on Nuclear Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations aim to support the development of nuclear-powered commercial ships. Image Credit: Port of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach has become the first US port to sign a partnership with the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) to explore the use of nuclear energy to power ships.

The memorandum of cooperation will advance small modular reactor (SMR) technology for ships and ports, the Port of Long Beach said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, MARAD and Long Beach will work with other federal agencies to develop safety standards, operating procedures and inspection requirements for future SMR-powered vessels calling at US ports.

The partnership follows MARAD's request earlier this year for industry feedback on developing a US-built, commercially viable SMR for the country's marine transportation system.

It also comes after the Long Beach signed a separate agreement with BlueCore Energy to assemble, test and store maritime power modules.

The agreement is non-binding and does not commit either side to funding or deploying a specific nuclear technology, but marks an early step towards bringing nuclear power into commercial shipping.

The US has been stepping up efforts to develop nuclear technologies for the maritime sector.

Last month, the US Coast Guard and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission signed an agreement to support the safe deployment of advanced nuclear technologies for commercial shipping.