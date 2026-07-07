Panama Canal Announces Further Neopanamax Draft Cuts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ACP prepares for potential El Niño-related impacts. File Image / Pixabay

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has announced two further reductions to the maximum draft for vessels transiting its Neopanamax Locks as it continues to manage water levels.

The new limits will take effect on July 24 and August 15, ACP said in an advisory last week.

From July 24, the maximum authorised draft will be reduced to 14.94 m (49.0 feet) in Tropical Fresh Water (TFW).

The limit will be lowered again to 14.78 m (48.5 feet) from August 15, based on current and projected water levels in Gatun Lake.

The ACP said the move is part of its water management strategy to keep the canal operating safely and reliably while preparing for the possible development of an El Niño weather pattern over the watershed in the coming months.

The authority said it will continue to monitor lake levels and hydrological forecasts and will announce further operational changes if necessary.

The latest measures follow the reduction to a 15.09 m draft limit that came into effect on July 3.