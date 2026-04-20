Trio to Explore Ammonia Supply as Marine Fuel in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The discussions on the agreement began in early 2024. Image Credit: NYK

NYK Bulkship (Asia) has partnered with bunker supplier Golden Island and ammonia firm Yara Clean Ammonia Norge AS to assess the marketing and supply of ammonia to ships in Singapore.

The companies have signed a non-binding term sheet, combining their respective expertise to evaluate the development of an ammonia bunkering business in the world’s largest marine fuels location, NYK said in a press release on Monday.

NYK will draw on its experience in LNG bunkering and its work on ammonia carriers and ammonia-fuelled vessel projects.

Golden Island brings more than 40 years of experience in Singapore’s bunkering sector, including customer access and operational know-how.

Yara Clean Ammonia contributes upstream production and ammonia handling expertise, supported by an established safety track record.

Discussions between the partners began in early 2024, with a shared ambition to launch operations within this decade as the industry looks to scale zero- or near-zero-emission marine fuels.