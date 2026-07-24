Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Bunker Operations Manager in Mumbai
Friday July 24, 2026
The shipping firm is looking for candidates with experience in liner operations. Image Credit: Maersk
Shipping company A.P Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker operations manager in Mumbai, India.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in liner operations, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Thursday.
The company is looking for candidates with:
- Vessel Officer with Top 4 rank experience
- Candidates with experience in liner operations.
- Attention to detail and good leadership skills, while being able to operate in a high- stakes environment requiring rapid decision-making ability.
- Excellent communication (English) and interpersonal skills are essential. The ability to build and maintain relationships will be an added advantage.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze data and identify opportunities for improvement, would be extremely beneficial.
- A strong safety awareness culture, while maintaining focus on risk management.
- A basic understanding of marine fuel grades would be an added advantage.
For more information, click here.