BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Bunker Operations Manager in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping firm is looking for candidates with experience in liner operations. Image Credit: Maersk

Shipping company A.P Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker operations manager in Mumbai, India.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in liner operations, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Thursday.

The company is looking for candidates with:

Vessel Officer with Top 4 rank experience

Candidates with experience in liner operations.

Attention to detail and good leadership skills, while being able to operate in a high- stakes environment requiring rapid decision-making ability.

Excellent communication (English) and interpersonal skills are essential. The ability to build and maintain relationships will be an added advantage.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze data and identify opportunities for improvement, would be extremely beneficial.

A strong safety awareness culture, while maintaining focus on risk management.

A basic understanding of marine fuel grades would be an added advantage.

For more information, click here.