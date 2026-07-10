Seascale Energy Hires Business Development Director in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Koo was previously regional bunker sales manager for Trafigura in Singapore. Image Credit: Seascale Energy

Marine fuels joint venture Seascale Energy has hired a business development director in Singapore.

Soo Yong Koo has joined Seascale as business development director in Singapore as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Koo was previously regional bunker sales manager for Trafigura in Singapore from April 2019 to last month. She had previously worked for Mabanaft from 2016 to 2018, for OW Bunker from 2013 to 2014, for Brightoil from 2010 to 2013 and for BP from 1998 to 2010.

"Her background spans both physical bunker operations and global sales, giving her a comprehensive understanding of the marine fuels value chain and the evolving needs of shipowners and charterers," the company said in the statement.

"Soo Yong is an active contributor to the marine fuels industry, having served as a Board Member of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), Asia, a member of the Working Group for Marine Fuels under the Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SCIC), and as a member of the Singapore Shipping Association’s (SSA) Marine Fuels Committee.

"At Seascale Energy, Soo Yong will focus on supporting customer growth, strengthening commercial partnerships, and helping customers navigate an increasingly complex marine fuels landscape.

"Her experience across both conventional and emerging marine fuels aligns closely with Seascale Energy’s ambition to deliver transparent, scalable, and future-ready fuel procurement solutions."