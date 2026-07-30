Damen Shipyards Group has launched the second of two commissioning service operations vessels being built for Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM) suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The CSOV, TSS Challenger, is due for delivery in early 2027, Damen said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It will support offshore wind construction and maintenance projects in Taiwanese waters alongside its sister ship, TSS Cruiser.

Built at Damen's Ha Long shipyard in Vietnam, the vessel features a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and an optimised hull to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Damen said the CSOV has also been prepared for future operation on green methanol, allowing it to transition to the lower-carbon fuel as supply and bunkering infrastructure become available.

TSSM is a joint venture between Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Taiwan's Ta Tong Marine.

The vessel can accommodate up to 120 personnel and is equipped with a motion-compensated gangway for offshore wind operations.