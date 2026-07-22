World Fuel and SIPG Supply Green Methanol to Car Carrier in Shanghai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

M/V Arctic Tern receives its first green methanol bunkering at the Port of Shanghai. Image Credit: World Fuel

Marine fuel supplier World Fuel and SIPG Energy have completed a green methanol bunkering operation for EUKOR Car Carriers' new PCTC Arctic Tern in Shanghai, China.

The operation saw about 2,800 mt of green methanol delivered to the vessel during its first bunkering since delivery, World Fuel said in a press release on Tuesday.

World Fuel arranged the stem on behalf of EUKOR, while SIPG Energy carried out the ship-to-ship transfer using its methanol bunkering vessel Hai Gang Zhi Yuan at Haitong Terminal.

Cargo operations continued alongside bunkering.

The green methanol, produced from municipal solid waste and certified under the ISCC-EU scheme, had a carbon intensity below 25 gCO2e/MJ.

The operation marked EUKOR's first use of green methanol and the first bunkering for Arctic Tern since the 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel vessel was delivered on July 9.

It also represented the first bunkering of locally produced green methanol in Shanghai for an international PCTC operator.

Arctic Tern is the first of 14 Shaper Class vessels ordered by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and is now continuing its maiden voyage from Asia to Europe.

EUKOR Car Carriers is jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Motor Group.