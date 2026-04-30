Ports across the Asia Pacific are starting to build the foundations for hydrogen-based e-fuel markets through coordinated action across industry, energy and government, according to a new report from maritime technology firm Accelleron.

While dual-fuel ships capable of using methanol and ammonia are entering service, fuel production remains limited due to fragmented demand, high upfront costs and infrastructure challenges, it said in an emailed report on Thursday.

Accelleron said projects gain traction where demand is aggregated across sectors such as power generation, chemicals and shipping, allowing scale, reducing risk and supporting investment.

Ports are playing a central role by first supplying land-based industries before scaling to marine use.

Early activity is emerging in hubs including Singapore, Yokohama, Busan and Shanghai, driven largely by national decarbonisation and energy security strategies.

In Japan, the Port of Yokohama is advancing more than 140 public-private projects under its Carbon Neutral Port initiative, spanning fuel infrastructure and port decarbonisation.