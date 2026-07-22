Ofiniti and ONE Launch Singapore Trial to Simplify Bunker Data Flow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The pilot links Ofiniti's digital platform with Ocean Network Express's systems. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels digitalisation firm Ofiniti has launched a trial in Singapore with shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) to simplify the exchange of bunker data flows between buyers and suppliers.

The pilot integrates Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform directly with ONE's procurement system, enabling operational data to flow automatically, eliminating manual re-entry, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company added that the integration is designed to reduce reconciliation errors, speed up processing, and make digital data readily available for procurement and claims, thereby replacing the need for manual exchanges via email, phone, or PDF.

Ofiniti said Singapore was chosen for the trial because of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's (MPA) continued efforts to drive digitalisation across the bunkering sector.

ONE is the first buyer to join the initiative, which Ofiniti said is a step towards wider adoption of digital data exchange across the marine fuel industry.