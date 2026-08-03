The world's largest electric vessel will be operated by Buquebus.

The world's largest electric vessel will be operated by Buquebus. Image Credit: Incat

Shipbuilder Incat has loaded its battery-electric ferry Hull 096 onto heavy-lift vessel Black Marlin in Tasmania ahead of its delivery to South America.

The heavy-lift vessel is due to leave Hobart in the coming days, Incat said in a press release on Friday.

The loading was carried out on the River Derwent, with Black Marlin lowered into the water using its ballast tanks.

Hull 096 was then moved into position over the ship's submerged cargo deck.

Black Marlin is now being refloated, lifting the ferry clear of the water before it is secured for transport.

Hull 096 was built at Incat's Hobart shipyard for South American ferry operator Buquebus.

Incat describes it as the world's largest battery-electric ship.

“This is an extraordinary moment, not just for Incat, but for the future of sustainable maritime transport,” Robert Clifford, chairman of Incat, said.

“For years we’ve watched this vessel evolve from an idea into reality, and today we’ve reached another incredible milestone in the most significant project in Incat’s history.”

After arriving in South America, Hull 096 will be offloaded and undergo final commissioning before entering service with Buquebus.