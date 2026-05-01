The vessel is powered by 10 containerised battery units.

The vessel is powered by 10 containerised battery units. Image Credit: CCS

China Classification Society (CCS) has certified Ningyuan Diankun, described as the world’s largest and China’s first pure electric seagoing vessel.

The 740 TEU open-top container ship of Ningbo Ocean Shipping has been built by Jiangxi Shipbuilding, the class society said in a statement on its website on Tuesday

The vessel features a twin-engine, twin-propeller configuration and a top speed of 11.5 knots.

It is powered by 10 containerised battery units, supporting both shore charging and battery swapping.

A photovoltaic system is also installed, enabling zero-emission operations and reducing CO2 emissions by about 1,462 tonnes annually compared with conventional vessels.

CCS said it provided technical support throughout the project, including design review and certification, supporting delivery of the vessel.