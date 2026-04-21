Portland Port Adds LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Capability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Portland Port is based in South Dorset. Image Credit: Portland Port

UK’s Portland Port has been approved to carry out LNG ship-to-ship (STS) transfers, adding to its existing oil and LPG operations.

The move strengthens its fuel handling services and supports LNG supply chains by reducing transit times, it said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The approval comes as the port marks 30 years as a privately operated commercial facility.

STS transfers can take place at berth or at anchor within the harbour, under port regulations.

“The port and the harbour authority ensure strict regulations are met for the bunkering of fuel either alongside or at anchorage,” Portland Port said.

LNG is increasingly used as a lower-carbon marine fuel compared with conventional oil-based fuels.

“With our strategic location 20 miles north of the English Channel shipping lanes and our well-established record in licensed and fully compliant STS transfer operations, we hope to work closely with customers to support their commercial and operational objectives,” Ian McQuade, commercial director at Portland Port, said.