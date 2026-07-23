VARD to Build Two Methanol-Ready Hybrid Vessels for Trinity House

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two lighthouse maintenance vessels will be delivered in 2029. Image Credit: VARD

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD has won a contract to build two hybrid vessels for UK lighthouse authority Trinity House suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The shipbuilding contract value exceeds €220 million, VARD said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The multi-function buoy and lighthouse maintenance vessels will replace the ageing THV Patricia and THV Galatea and are scheduled for delivery in the second and fourth quarters of 2029.

Based on VARD's 9 601 design, the vessels will be used for buoy and lighthouse maintenance, hydrographic surveys and emergency response.

They will feature hybrid propulsion with battery systems that enable zero-emission operations while alongside, at anchor and during limited periods of transit.

VARD is a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group.