Titan Bunkers MSC Boxship with LNG in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MSC Viola is taking on LNG bunkers at the Port of Rotterdam. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels has supplied LNG to a container ship operated by shipping firm MSC in the Port of Rotterdam.

The MSC Viola was bunkered with LNG in a ship-to-ship operation using the LNG bunker vessel United LNG I, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Titan had chartered the 8,000 m3 capacity LNG bunker vessel in May to support its bunkering operations in the ARA and Zeebrugge.

The vessel is owned by Somtralux and operated by United Bunkers.

“It is a great add-on to our fleet and complements the other LNG bunker vessels in operation for Titan perfectly,” Titan said.

“Large containership LNG bunkering operations are a mainstay for the Titan team.”