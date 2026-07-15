Balearia Takes on First LNG Stem at Regular Berth in Las Palmas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dual-fuel fast ferry Mercedes Pinto taking on LNG bunkers at Las Palmas. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish ferry operator Balearia has completed its first LNG bunkering operation at the regular berth of its dual-fuel ferry Mercedes Pinto at the Port of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

The operation took place at the vessel's usual berth on ramp 4 of the Nelson Mandela dock, removing the need to shift the ship to another berth for refuelling, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Balearia said the LNG supply was carried out without issues after all required safety protocols were reviewed by the Fire Department and the Las Palmas Port Authority.

The company added that LNG bunkering at the regular berth will now take place every Monday to refuel the vessel, marking a change in its routine operations.