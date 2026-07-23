Houthis Claim Attack on Two Saudi Tankers in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houthis say two Saudi-flagged tankers, Encelia and Layla, were struck yesterday. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed it struck two Saudi-flagged oil tankers in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The two tankers, Encelia and Layla, were targeted in the strike, Yahya Saree, a Houthi spokesperson, said in his social media post today.

He added that these two ships were targeted using several ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

The claim comes two days after the Houthis announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, adding to uncertainty for shipping already navigating heightened risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia has been routing much of its crude exports via Yanbu since the Iran war began in late February, making the security of Red Sea shipping routes increasingly important.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also reported today that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile at about 20:00 UTC on Wednesday.

The incident took place about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.