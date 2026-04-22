KK Group to Acquire Shore Power Firm PowerCon

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter. Image Credit: KK Group

Denmark-based KK Group has agreed to acquire shore power specialist PowerCon.

The deal, expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to approvals, marks KK Group’s move into maritime electrification, KK Group said in a statement on its website on Monday.

PowerCon develops shore power systems that allow ships to switch off diesel engines and plug into onshore electricity while at berth.

This can cut emissions in ports by replacing marine fuel with grid power, including renewables.

KK Group said the acquisition will strengthen its capabilities in high-power converters and battery energy storage systems, while opening new markets across maritime, wind and energy storage.

The two firms have worked together for over 15 years in the wind sector. PowerCon has also expanded into battery energy storage in recent years.

“PowerCon has over many years proven to be a highly successful and value-driven partner and through this acquisition, we will leverage PowerCon’s skills and technologies to unlock new growth opportunities and support the electrification of the global maritime industry for the benefit of customers, society and the environment,” Mauricio Quintana, CEO of KK Group, said.