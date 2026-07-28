The firm says ports cannot be ignored in shipping's decarbonisation efforts.

Sjoerd de Jager is Managing Director and Co-Founder of PortXchange. Image Credit: PortXchange

Maritime technology firm PortXchange has called on the EU to ensure ports benefit from revenues generated by the EU ETS, saying they can help deliver immediate emissions cuts.

The appeal comes after the European Commission earlier this month proposed changes to the EU ETS aimed at supporting shipping's decarbonisation.

While European Shipowners (ECSA) welcomed the proposal, it said many energy-efficiency projects remain outside the funding framework.

PortXchange said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that ports should also be included, arguing they can help reduce emissions from today's fleet.

Ports cannot be treated as spectators in this transition — Sjoerd de Jager

It added that ports have also been overlooked.

"Earmarking shipping revenues for shipping decarbonisation is absolutely the right direction," Sjoerd de Jager, Managing Director and Co-Founder of PortXchange, said.

"But ports cannot be treated as spectators in this transition.”

“They are one of the few places where emissions from today's fleet can be understood, influenced and reduced immediately."

The company said better voyage planning, port-call coordination and berth information can help ships reduce speed before arrival, cut fuel use and avoid unnecessary waiting at anchor.

It said digital tools and operational efficiency projects should qualify for EU ETS funding alongside sustainable fuels, adding that consistent emissions reporting across European ports will also be needed to measure the impact of decarbonisation efforts.