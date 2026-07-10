CMA CGM's Boxship Bunkers Bio-LNG for First Time in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 24,212 TEU ship was named in Le Havre. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM's new LNG dual-fuel container ship has bunkered bio-LNG for the first time.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame took on bio-LNG stem at Rotterdam, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“The CMA CGM Notre Dame has completed her first bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam, taking on bio-LNG – a renewable fuel that delivers a 67% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over its full life cycle – produced in Europe from biomethane derived from agricultural and organic waste,” the firm said in the post.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG dual-fuel ships.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that the ship was officially named in a ceremony in Le Havre this month.

The vessel is the first in a planned series of 10 vessels due for delivery between 2026 and 2028.