Monjasa Hires Derivatives Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Colvin previously worked for Cockett Group from February 2011 to November 2025. Image Credit: Alexandra Colvin / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired a new derivatives trader in Dubai.

Alexandra Colvin joined Monjasa as a derivatives trader in its Dubai office in March of this year, she said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Colvin previously worked for Cockett Group from February 2011 to November 2025, serving most recently as risk management executive in Dubai. In that role she was responsible for using derivative instruments to manage the firm's price risk.

She had earlier served as a supply trader and supply operations assistant for Cockett.

"I'm excited to be working in bunker derivatives, and looking forward to what's ahead," Colvin said in the post.