Patrick Hoé has stepped down as managing director at KPI OceanConnect in Denmark.

Patrick Hoé has stepped down as managing director at KPI OceanConnect in Denmark. Image Credit: Patrick Hoé / LinkedIn

A managing director at bunkering firm KPI OceanConnect has stepped down from his role after more than six years with the company.

Patrick Hoé has stepped down as managing director at KPI OceanConnect in Denmark, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Hoé has served in the role since January 2020. He had also worked for another Bunker Holding subsidiary, Dan-Bunkering, from 2010 to 2018.

"After 6.5 fantastic years, I've made the decision to move on from KPI OceanConnect and Bunker Holding (marking almost 15 years in total with the group)," he said in the post.

"I'm currently enjoying some well-deserved time off before my next step, and honestly loving the extra time with my family - it's a rare gift. I'll be ready and excited to take on new challenges from end of year."