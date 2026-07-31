The company plans to add larger CO2 transport vessels into its fleet in coming years.

Northern Lights has added its fourth LNG dual-fuel liquefied CO2 carrier to its fleet as it looks to strengthen its CO2 transport capacity across Europe.

The vessel, Northern Purpose, arrived in Norway after being delivered by China's Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Company, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Its arrival completes the four-vessel fleet planned for Northern Lights' Phase 1 operations, joining sister ships Northern Pioneer, Northern Pathfinder and Northern Phoenix.

The 7,500 m3 vessel is equipped with a wind propulsion system and will transport captured CO2 from industrial customers in northwest Europe to Norway for permanent offshore storage.

"With the arrival of Northern Purpose, we have completed the vessel fleet required for Phase 1 operations," Tim Heijn, managing director of Northern Lights JV, said.

"This is an important milestone for Northern Lights to ensure reliable and flexible CO₂ transport and storage services to our customers across Europe."

The company said it is already planning to expand its transport capacity under Phase 2, with larger CO2 carriers expected to enter service from 2028.

Northern Lights is a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.