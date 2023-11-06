Hartree Hires Bunker Trader in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Oslo. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Hartree Partners has hired a new bunker trader in Oslo.

Daniel Woods has joined the company as a bunker trader in Oslo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Woods was previously a bunker trader for World Fuel Services from November 2019 to May of this year, taking a period of garden leave since then.

He had earlier worked for insurance firms Tryg and Troll Forsikring AS.

Hartree, formerly known as Hetco, was founded in 1997 and trades energy and other commodities worldwide. The firm has established a significant presence in global bunker markets in recent years.