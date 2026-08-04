The report assesses safety risks linked to biofuels, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and battery systems.

The Alternative Fuels: Building the Safety Evidence Base report was released on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

The UK Chamber of Shipping has published a new report examining the safety risks associated with alternative marine fuels.

The Alternative Fuels: Building the Safety Evidence Base report released yesterday provides preliminary risk assessments covering biofuels, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and battery systems.

The work was developed through the Chamber's Safety of Alternative Fuels Working Group, involving more than 200 participants from over 50 organisations.

For biofuels, the report highlights risks including fuel contamination, material incompatibility and problems arising from water and bacterial growth.

Methanol risks include loss of containment, toxic exposure, non-visible flames and simultaneous bunkering and cargo operations.

Ammonia's toxicity makes loss of containment a key concern, particularly during bunkering. The report also highlights the need for ports and nearby vessels to be prepared to respond to ammonia-related emergencies.

Hydrogen presents storage, explosion and material compatibility risks, while thermal runaway and fire dominate the risk profile for battery systems.

The Chamber said stronger design and process safety frameworks will be needed as alternative fuels move towards wider commercial deployment.

The report can be downloaded from here.