Fujairah June Bunker Sales Extend Five-Month Slump Amid Iran War

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

June bunker sales dropped to a new record low

VLSFO sales dropped by 90.4% year-on-year and 39.4% from May

HSFO sales increased 34.2% from the record low in May

LSMGO sales edged up 5% from May

VLSFO prices in Fujairah remain higher than global averages

Marine fuel sales at Fujairah, the Middle East's largest bunkering hub, fell to a new record low in June, extending a five-month slump, as the Iran war continued to weigh on bunker demand at the UAE port.

A total of 86,769 m3 of marine fuel, excluding lubricants, was sold last month, down 10.3% from May's previous record low and 84.6% from June 2025, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights published on Wednesday.

Bunker sales at the port have declined every month since February and have yet to recover after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February.

While the data suggest bunkering operations have continued at Fujairah, demand remains subdued.

The renewed fighting between the US and Iran since late June, following Iranian attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, is expected to keep pressure on regional shipping and bunker demand.

“ Fujairah’s VLSFO price has been trading higher than global averages

The weakness was evident across most bunker fuel grades, although some products recorded a rebound from May's exceptionally low volumes.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO fell 71.7% year on year but surged 940% from May volumes to 2,080 m3 in June.

Sales of 380 CST VLSFO, Fujairah's most sold bunker grade, plunged 90.4% year on year to a record low of 34,590 m3 in June and were down 39.7% from May volumes.

380 CST HSFO sales fell 73.5% year on year to 42,405 m3, although they rose 34.2% from May.

Distillate fuels also remained under pressure. LSMGO sales fell 77.9% year on year but edged up 5% from May to 7,513 m3, while MGO sales dropped 33.2% year on year and 52.5% from May to 181 m3.

Product tightness has added pressure on bunker prices in the port. Fujairah’s VLSFO price has been trading higher than global averages.

According to Ship & Bunker price data, Fujairah's average VLSFO price in June was $1,116/mt, up from $921/mt in the previous month and $522/mt in June 2025.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $782/mt in June, down from $900/mt in the previous month and $554/mt in June 2025.